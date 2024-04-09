FC Halifax Town confirm National League game with Oldham Athletic will not be played tomorrow
The club announced earlier today that The Shay would not be able to host the game as their pitch had been deemed unplayable and that they were seeking alternative venues for the match.
However, in a statement, the club has said: “Following the pitch inspection at The Shay earlier today, we have attempted to make alternative arrangements for the fixture in consultation with the National League and other parties.
“As no satisfactory option has yet been agreed, it has now been confirmed that the fixture will not take place on Wednesday 10 April and will be played on a rearranged date.
“Details of the rescheduled fixture will be confirmed in due course, as well as information for supporters who have bought a ticket for this game.
“There will be a further update tomorrow.”
Town are due to host Barnet on Saturday as well as Ebbsfleet on Tuesday next week before finishing the season away to Eastleigh on Saturday, April 20.
