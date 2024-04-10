FC Halifax Town confirm their next two National League games against Barnet and Ebbsfleet will be played at Accrington Stanley's ground
and live on Freeview channel 276
Town are at home to Barnet on Saturday (3pm) and then host Ebbsfleet United on Tuesday (7.45pm).
Halifax have been forced to seek alternative venues for their remaining home games due to the dreadful condition of The Shay pitch after Halifax Panthers’ game against Batley on Sunday.
It has not yet been confirmed when and where their other home fixture against Oldham Athletic will be played.
Halifax end the season at Eastleigh on Saturday, April 20.
In a statement on social media, the club said: “Following recent issues with the pitch at the Shay, the difficult decision has been made to play our fixture on Saturday 13th - 3pm against Barnet and Tuesday 16th -7.45pm against Ebbsfleet United at Accrington Stanley's Wham Stadium.
"We understand the frustration recent postponements have caused and we would like to thank Accrington Stanley for helping us to fulfil these two fixtures.
"Season tickets will be valid as usual and for other home and away supporters it is still pay on the gate.
"We’ll also confirm stand arrangements on Thursday and issue a ground guide.
"There will be a further announcement regarding the Oldham Athletic fixture and ticket collections for that game once everything has been confirmed and resolved.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.