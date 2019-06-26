FC Halifax Town: Could former Manchester United captain be visiting The Shay as Doncaster boss?

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane is the bookies’ favourite to take charge of FC Halifax Town’s pre-season opponents Doncaster Rovers.

Grant McCann left his role as Doncaster manager to take charge at Hull City last week, with applications to succeed him open until 5pm on Friday.

Keane left his position as assistant manager of Nottingham Forest on Monday, and is the 7/4 favourite to take over at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Former Rotherham manager Steve Evans is priced at 15/8, while ex-Oldham boss Richie Wellens is 7/1.

Doncaster visit Halifax for their pre-season friendly on Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm).