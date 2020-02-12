FC Halifax Town: Council issue update over Shay pitch ahead of Sutton game

Calderdale Council have said it will be a challenge to get the Shay pitch in a playable condition for FC Halifax Town’s home game with Sutton on Saturday.

Theborough has been battered by heavy rain over recent days due to Storm Ciara, while the start of Halifax RLFC’s Championship season has also left the surface with patchy areas, with Fax due to play Dewsbury at The Shay on Sunday.

Calderdale Council’s Sports Service Manager, Gary Byrnes, said: “The pitch at the Shay is currently waterlogged following the heavy rain at the weekend and difficult conditions since.

“Maintenance work is taking place to try and get the pitch ready for Saturday’s Halifax Town fixture, although forecast bad weather will make this challenging, with heavy rain returning later this week.

“As always, we will do our very best to get the pitch to a playable standard and will continue to liaise with the football club to provide updates throughout the week.”