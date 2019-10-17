FC Halifax Town: Cup clash all about who wants it more, says Town boss Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild believes whoever wins at The Shay on Saturday will be the team that wants it most.

The Shaymen host in-form Harrogate in the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup, only three weeks after they beat Halifax 1-0 in the National League.

Pete Wild

Harrogate have won four of their last five, including an impressive 2-1 win at Yeovil last time out.

Pete Wild's team go into the game top of the division but on the back of two disappointing results, a 0-0 draw with Chorley and a 2-0 defeat to Boreham Wood.

"We've dominated both games, we've just not taken our chances, not been ruthless enough in the final third," said Wild.

"All our build-up play has been excellent. We just couldn't convert that into chances in the final third.

"Teams now approach us differently and we've got to approach these games differently as well, especially at home."

Halifax have failed to score in four of their last five home games.

"I'm not having sleepless nights about it," Wild said. "We just need to be better, we just need to tweak things and change things.

"That's the role of a manager, to make sure that we do things differently. Hopefully it will come to fruition on Saturday.

"Everything's under review, but hopefully we'll implement things on Saturday."

Captain Matty Brown will miss the game with a hamstring injury, while winger Danny Williams will be "touch and go" according to Wild due to an abductor strain.

On whether he felt Town's FA Cup clash had come at a good or bad time for his side, Wild said: "It gives us a bit of a break. I think there's a distinct anxiety and nervousness amongst everybody when they come down The Shy at the moment.

"I think the fans are nervous, that's why they're quieter, especially at the start of games. They build into games as they go.

"Everybody's got this anxiety when they turn up to games now and everybody's worried about the result, whereas before, everybody came down and enjoyed the game.

"It's a great chance for us to enjoy the game on Saturday. The FA Cup's the best competition in the world, and hopefully we can get some joy from what is a great competition."

Wild doesn't believe his team's recent loss against Harrogate, or the manner of that defeat due to Mark Beck's late goal, will have a bearing on Saturday's game.

"No, not at all. They're on a good run, and we've had an indifferent time, but all form and league tables go out of the window," he said.

"On Saturday it's all about the FA Cup and the best team on the day. It's 90 minutes, 11 v 11, and the best team on the day will progress to the first round of the FA Cup."

Does Wild believe the game will come down to who wants it more on the day?

"100 per cent. Who wants it more? Who wants to progress? Who wants to be in there with the league sides and get some welcome cash for the club?"

When asked where the competition sits on his list of priorities, Wild, who led Oldham to a sensational 2-1 win at Premier League Fulham in the third round last season, said: "It's up there because the more money we generate, the more that comes back to me to improve the squad.

"So it's massively up there. It's good for the profile of the club as well.

"With me and Chris (Millington) having such a good time in this competition last year, it's a competition that we hold dear.

"Let's be truthful, that probably got us the job here, so it's a decent competition to do alright in!"