FC Halifax Town: Darlington friendly rearranged due to Shay pitch not being playable

FC Halifax Town’s home game with Darlington on Saturday has had to be rearranged to their opponents’ Blackwell Meadows ground due to the Shay pitch not being in a fit state to host the match.

Town’s friendly with Doncaster tonight (Tuesday) also had to be switched from The Shay to Doncaster’s training ground, where it will be played behind-closed-doors.

But the Darlington game will be open to supporters, and will kick-off at 3pm. Prices are £8 for adults, £5 for concessions, £5 for under 18s and free for under 11s.

Saturday’s rearrangement is the latest in a series of disruptions to Halifax’s pre-season campaign, which has also seen their first friendly with Frickley cancelled, and manager Jamie Fullarton leaving the club.

Darlington announced earlier today (Tuesday) that the game had been cancelled, but Halifax later rectified that statement by saying the post from Darlington’s Twitter account had been inaccurate and not by a member of their official team.

Halifax say the rearrangement is due to “problems with our pitch and urgent grass and soil works”.

Speaking yesterday, Gary Byrnes, head of Sports Services at Calderdale Council, said: “We really appreciate the club’s efforts to change the (Doncaster) fixture to protect the playing surface and we understand it’s a huge inconvenience to all concerned.

“This will now allow my team to work tirelessly on the pitch to ensure its fit purpose and to the standard it needs to be for professional football.”