FC Halifax Town: Defender Bradbury signs new contract with Shaymen

Bradbury joined Town from Yeovil last summer and scored three goals in 35 league games last season.

He joins Kieran Green and Martin Woods in signing new deals with Town over the last few days, meaning Halifax’s first-team squad for the 2021-22 season currenly consists of Sam Johnson, Niall Maher, Tom Bradbury, Jay Benn, Dom Tear, Neill Byrne, Kian Spence, Luke Summerfield, Martin Wods, Kieran Green, Jake Hyde, Matty Stenson and Jamie Allen.