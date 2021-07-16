FC Halifax Town: Defender Byrne joins Hartlepool for undisclosed fee

FC Halifax Town v Sutton United, The Shay, Saturday, March 27. Photo: Marcus Branston. Neill Byrne

Hartlepool won promotion from the National League last season and are managed by Dave Challinor, who was in charge of Fylde when Byrne played for them.

The centre-back had one year left on the two-year contact he signed at The Shay last summer, and his departure is a blow for Halifax, with whom he made 40 league appearances last season.