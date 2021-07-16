FC Halifax Town: Defender Byrne joins Hartlepool for undisclosed fee
FC Halifax Town defender Neill Byrne has joined League Two side Hartlepool United for an undisclosed fee.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 5:14 pm
Hartlepool won promotion from the National League last season and are managed by Dave Challinor, who was in charge of Fylde when Byrne played for them.
The centre-back had one year left on the two-year contact he signed at The Shay last summer, and his departure is a blow for Halifax, with whom he made 40 league appearances last season.
It also leaves Town with just three centre-backs in Tom Bradbury, Niall Maher and Jay Benn, following the departure of captain Nathan Clarke earlier this summer.