FC Halifax Town: Defender Clarke gets the nod as our player-of-the-season

The Courier reflects on FC Halifax Town's 2018-19 campaign by handing out some end-of-season awards.

Player of the season

Jacob Hanson

Nathan Clarke

The veteran centre-back and his defensive partner Matty Brown have both had magnificent seasons, but Clarke just pips the Town skipper to the post for belying his 35 years to produce a consistently high level of performance in which he has displayed leadership, character, determination and desire in abundance. The only outfield player in the whole of the National League to play every minute of every league game.

Young player of the season

Jacob Hanson

Devante Rodney

The right-back's youthful exuberance, energy and enthusiasm delighted the Town supporters in a superb first-half to the season in which his attacking bursts down the right caught the eye as much as his bravery and commitment in defence. Was kept out of the side for most of the second-half of the campaign by Michael Duckworth's excellent form, but the former Bradford defender should have a very promising future at The Shay.

Signing of the season

Nathan Clarke

The Halifax-born defender has added a wealth of experience, professionalism and know-how to the Town defence, offering a calm head, superb positional sense and an acute awareness to sniff out and snuff out dangerous attacks. If there's a better defensive partnership in the division than Clarke and Matty Brown, they must be exceptionally good.

Halifax 1-0 Morecambe

Game of the season

Leyton Orient 2-2 Halifax

Orient had only conceded more than once at home on two occasions this season until Manny Duku and Devante Rodney found the net to put Halifax 2-0 up. There was to be no repeat of The Shaymen's 3-0 triumph at Brisbane Road from the previous season as Orient fought back to draw, but Town played their part in a fantastic match full of chances, often played at a frenetic pace.

Goal of the season

Devante Rodney v Leyton Orient

An absolute rocket from Rodney, who took advantage of being given too much space just outside the Orient box to launch a left-foot thunderbolt across the goal and into the top left corner.

Result of the season

Halifax 1-0 Morecambe

Town overcame League Two opposition in the FA Cup first round back in November with a rousing performance as they ran themselves ragged, first with an adventurous attacking display full of intensity, before digging in to defend their lead.

Low point of the season

Ebbsfleet 4-0 Halifax

Four days after the high of Morecambe came the low of Ebbsfleet. Not for the only time this season were you left wondering how the same group of players could go from one extreme to the other as they produced a sluggish, miserable, dour display without a single shot on target.