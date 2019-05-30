FC Halifax Town: Defender Duckworth pens new contract

Defender Michael Duckworth has signed a new one-year contract with FC Halifax Town.

The right-back will now stay with the club for a third season, having joined the club back in the summer of 2017.

Duckworth played 22 times for Town last season, and will again vie for the right-back berth with Jacob Hanson.

Fellow defender Nathan Clarke and goalkeeper Sam Johnson have already agreed new contracts with Town since the end of last season, while Matty Kosylo and Ryan Sellers have left the club.

READ MORE: Winger Kosylo joins fellow National League side Fylde

READ MORE: Defender Sellers leaves Shaymen

READ MORE: Clarke determined to keep rolling back the years after penning new contract