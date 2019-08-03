FC Halifax Town: Defender Jerome Binnom-Williams joins Shaymen

Left-back Jerome Binnom-Williams is the latest player to join FC Halifax Town.

The 24-year-old started his career at Crystal Palace but only played twice for the Eagles' first-team, both in the League Cup.

He had four spells on loan from Palace - at Forest Green, Southend, Burton and Leyton Orient - between 2014 and 2016, and left The Eagles to join Peteborough United on a free transfer in August 2016.

Binnom-Williams was then a first-team regular over the last two seasons with Chesterfield, but left the club at the end of last season.

He has also played for England at under 18 and under 18 level, and played for the England C team.