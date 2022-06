Warren joined Town last summer and was a key part of the side's superb defensive record, helping to propel them to fourth in the National League.

But the former Manchester United youngster was out of contract at The Shay after the end of the season.

He joins fellow defender Javid Swaby-Neavin, who joined Hyde, in leaving Halifax this week.