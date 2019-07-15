FC Halifax Town: Doncaster friendly to be played behind-closed-doors at Rovers’ training ground

FC Halifax Town’s friendly with Doncaster Rovers tomorrow (Tuesday) will be played behind-closed-doors at Rovers’ training ground.

The game was due to be played at The Shay but has been moved due to the pitch not being ready.

The Shay Stadium, Halifax

It is the latest twist in a tumultuous pre-season campaign for Town that has seen them cancel their first friendly at Frickley Athletic and have manager Jamie Fullarton leave the club.

In a statement, the club said: “At 1pm today the club was notified by Calderdale Council that the pitch is not fit to be played on. Subsequently a soil specialist has been called in to mitigate any potential serious problems with the grass and work with the Council to provide a longer-term solution.

“As you can appreciate we’re keen to play our fixture with Doncaster, with this is mind Doncaster have kindly agreed to allow the game to be played behind closed doors at their training ground tomorrow.

“We’re obviously upset for our supporters and whilst this is far from ideal, unfortunately we have no other option. The priority must be for the team to play the game as part of their pre-season preparation.

“We will update you tomorrow (Tuesday) with regards to our Saturday fixture against Darlington.”

Gary Byrnes, head of Sports Services at Calderdale Council, said: “We really appreciate the club’s efforts to change the fixture to protect the playing surface and we understand it’s a huge inconvenience to all concerned.

“This will now allow my team to work tirelessly on the pitch to ensure its fit purpose and to the standard it needs to be for professional football.”