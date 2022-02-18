FC Halifax Town: Dover game postponed due to waterlogged pitch at The Shay
FC Halifax Town's National League game against Dover tomorrow (Saturday) has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at The Shay.
Friday, 18th February 2022, 12:22 pm
A pitch inspection at The Shay this lunchtime deemed the surface unplayable, with more rain expected. Dover say the game will now be played on Saturday, March 12 at 3pm.
It is the second Town home match in three weeks to be postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.