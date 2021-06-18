FC Halifax Town: Earing leaves Shaymen for Walsall

FC Halifax Town v Sutton United, The Shay, Saturday, March 27. Photo: Marcus Branston. Jack Earing

The former Bolton youngster will be reunited at The Saddlers with former Town boss Jamie Fullarton, who signed him for Halifax and is now technical director at Walsall.

As Earing is under 24 and had been offered a new contract by Town, an undisclosed compensation agreement has been reached for his transfer.

Earing has been at Halifax for two seasons, and after showing glimpses of his talent in the first year, became a first-team regular last season with some sparkling performances in the number ten role before his season was cut short by a hamstring injury.