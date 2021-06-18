FC Halifax Town: Earing leaves Shaymen for Walsall
FC Halifax Town midfielder Jack Earing has left the club to join League Two side Walsall.
The former Bolton youngster will be reunited at The Saddlers with former Town boss Jamie Fullarton, who signed him for Halifax and is now technical director at Walsall.
As Earing is under 24 and had been offered a new contract by Town, an undisclosed compensation agreement has been reached for his transfer.
Earing has been at Halifax for two seasons, and after showing glimpses of his talent in the first year, became a first-team regular last season with some sparkling performances in the number ten role before his season was cut short by a hamstring injury.
His departure is another blow for The Shaymen, who have also seen player of the season Jeff King leave after his contract came to an end.