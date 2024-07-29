FC Halifax Town fan banned from attending matches after racist behaviour at Scunthorpe friendly
In a post on social media, Scunthorpe said: “An incident of racism took place during the game at the weekend against FC Halifax Town.
"The offender, who was an away supporter, was identified by another supporter, who informed the stewarding team and in turn the police dealt with the matter and the person will no longer be attending fixtures at Scunthorpe United or FC Halifax Town.
“Scunthorpe United does not tolerate any form of discrimination, and any behaviour witnessed or reported will be dealt with.”
In a statement to the Courier, FC Halifax Town said: “FC Halifax Town can confirm that an incident of racism did take place during the friendly at Scunthorpe on Saturday.
“The offender will be banned from attending all home and away FC Halifax Town fixtures for the next three years.
“FC Halifax Town does not condone or tolerate any form of discriminatory behaviour and will ensure anyone who acts in such a way will be dealt with as strongly as possible.”
Humberside Police have been contacted for comment.
