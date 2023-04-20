News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town fan offering to buy FA Trophy final tickets and coach travel for four fellow Shaymen supporters

An FC Halifax Town fan is offering to buy four lucky fans tickets and coach travel to next month's FA Trophy final at Wembley.

By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:19 BST- 2 min read

The Shaymen take on Gateshead in the final on Sunday, May 21 and Town supporter Allan Kato says he wants to pay for four fellow Town supporters

Allan, 46, is originally from Pellon but now lives in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam and works as an English teacher.

"I was a Liverpool fan as a young kid, but then when I was a teenager and I could start going to games, I went to The Shay," he said.

Allan KatoAllan Kato
"My dad used to be a bus driver and we used to sit on the top deck of the bus at the Skircoat bus depot and watch the match!

"I loved Jamie Paterson and Steve Norris, they were great. Great days."

Allan was living in Japan when Town last reached Wembley in 2016 and couldn't get to the game, and will be unable to attend this year's final as well.

"I want them to go to people who deserve it, but who can't afford to go," Allan said.

"Someone in the local working men's club, someone who works in a shop, someone who loves the club but they can't afford to go.

"Maybe a group of mates, maybe some kids who don't have the money to get there.

"I don't feel like I contribute enough to being a Shayman.

"I feel like I want to contribute, send someone there and give them a good day because I can't go."

You can nominate who you think should get one of Allan's tickets and why by emailing [email protected]

All nominations must be sent by midnight on Wednesday, April 26.

