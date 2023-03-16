FC Halifax Town fans given allocation of just under 1,000 tickets for FA Trophy semi-final at Altrincham

Moss Lane. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Following consultation with FC Halifax Town and Trafford Council, Altrincham say their Moss Lane ground will have a capacity of 5,126 for the game, and will be all-ticket.

FC Halifax Town have been given the Venditan Chequers End of the ground, along with a small section of seating in the stadium’s family stand, with their allocation totalling 956 tickets.

The match will take place on Saturday, April 1 with the winners booking a place in the final at Wembley on Sunday, May 21.

Ticket prices are £19 for adults, £15 for concessions (over 65s, full time students and NHS staff), £7 for juniors (ages 12-18) and £2 for children (under 12s).