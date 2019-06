FC Halifax Town will host National League North side Darlington at The Shay on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

Darlington finished 16th in the Conference North last season, and will be Halifax’s fifth pre-season opponents.

Here is Town’s pre-season schedule:

Frickley (A), Tuesday, July 9

Farsley (A), Saturday, July 13

Doncaster (H), Tuesday, July 16

Darlington (H), Saturday, July 20

Salford (H), Saturday, July 27