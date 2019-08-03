FC Halifax Town: Former Bolton midfielder King joins The Shaymen

Former Bolton midfielder Jeff King has signed for FC Halifax Town.

King, 23, played for several non-league clubs in the north-west, such as Altrincham, Nantwich, Kendal, Trafford, Ashton, Witton and Droylsden, before getting his big break to join Bolton in 2016.

But a transfer embargo meant he was unable to be registered for their first-team, so had to be content to feature for their under 23 side, alongside Halifax team-mate Jack Earing.

After Bolton's transfer embargo was lifted in September 2017, King made his Wanderers debut in a 3-0 defeat at West Ham in the League Cup, playing alongside Earing.

He played for Bolton twice more that season, in a 2-0 league defeat at Bristol City the same month, and 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Huddersfield in January.

But he was released by the club at the end of the 2017-18 season, and signed for St Mirren on a two-year deal, although he left the club in January this year.

King is considered to be a versatile player, and has played as an attacking midfielder, a winger and a striker during his career so far.