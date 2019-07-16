FC Halifax Town: Former boss Aspin tops Courier fans' poll on who should succeed Fullarton

Former FC Halifax Town boss Neil Aspin has topped our fans' poll of who should be the club's next manager.

Aspin, who led the club to three promotions and signed the likes of Jamie Vardy and Lee Gregory during his time in charge, left Port Vale in January.

He received 26 per cent of the 603 votes, ahead of second-placed Ronnie Moore, who got 19 per cent of the vote. The former Rotherham, Oldham and Tranmkere boss told The Courier yesterday (Monday) that he would be applying for the job.

In third place with 13 per cent of the vote was former Town player and Bradford manager Michael Collins. The other potential contenders' votes were:

Mark Bower, Billy Barr - 9 per cent

David Flitcroft - 8 per cent

Nathan Clarke - 6 per cent

Russell Slade - 5 per cent

Martin Allen - 3 per cent

Paul Cox - 2 per cent

Thanks to everyone who voted.