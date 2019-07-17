FC Halifax Town: Former midfielder Collins rules himself out of contention for Town manager’s job

Former FC Halifax Town midfielder Michael Collins has ruled himself out of contention to be the club’s next manager.

Collins was sacked after six league games in charge of Bradford at the start of last season, having been appointed on a three-year contract.

Michael Collins in action for Halifax

The former Huddersfield, Oxford and Scunthorpe midfielder made 22 league appearances for Town during the second-half of the 2017-18 campaign.

“When I left Bradford, I made a decision that I wasn’t going to rush back into coaching or management,” said Collins, who has been working with the under 18s at Sunderland since the start of the season.

“The competitor in me still wanted to compete so I revisited playing but quickly realised I had transitioned across, and I thought it would be better to spend time observing coaches, how other people work under different constraints, so I could develop myself.

“I’ve still got a real thirst for coaching and to step into the hotseat, it’s a completely different remit. So I’m still very much down the coaching route, so I won’t be putting myself in the hat.”

Clarke is a former team-mate of Town defender Nathan Clarke, who is currently in caretaker-charge along with head of youth development Steve Nichol, and has said he wants the job.

“He is a first class person,” Collins said of Clarke. “His career speaks for itself. He lives the game, he lives right, he’s a great example to everyone he’s worked with throughout his career.

“He’s got bags of experience working under various different coaches.

“It’s always difficult when you step across into that role but he’s certainly got a lot of characteristics in my opinion that would carry across well.

“If it’s something he feels he’s ready to do then the characteristics he’s got could stand him in good stead.”