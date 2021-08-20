FC Halifax Town: Former Nottingham Forest and Barnsley striker McDonagh joins Shaymen

Gerry McDonagh. Picture: Barnsley FC

McDonagh, 23, came through the ranks at Nottingham Forest, making his debut as a substitute in a Championship game at home to Cardiff in August 2015.

He spent the first half of the 2016-17 season on loan at Wrexham in the National League, scoring five goals in 22 matches.

In January 2017, he joined League Two side Cambridge on loan and scored once in 13 games.

McDonagh had a spell on loan at Tranmere in the National League during the first half of the 2017-18 season, but failed to score in 10 appearances.

He joined Barnsley on a permanent basis in August 2018, going on loan to Aldershot in the National League in December 2018, but failing to score in 13 games, and leaving the club at the end of the 2018-19 season having joined them permanently in January,

In February 2020 he joined Tamworth, and signed for them again for the 2020-21 season.