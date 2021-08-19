FC Halifax Town: Former Oldham defender Swaby-Neavin joins Shaymen
FC Halifax Town have signed former Oldham defender right back Javid Swaby-Neavin on a short-term deal.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 12:02 pm
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 12:09 pm
Swaby-Neavin, 20, who plays at right-back, came through the youth team at Oldham and had loan spells with Ashton United and Radcliffe Borough before joining Radcliffe on a permanent deal at the start of last season.
He was handed his Oldham debut by Halifax boss Pete Wild in May 2019 when he came off the bench in a 5-2 home defeat to Northampton.