FC Halifax Town: Former Shay loanee Quigley settling in nicely at Barrow

Scott Quigley admits Town fans didn’t see the best of him during his loan spell at The Shay.

The striker will come up against Halifax with Barrow on Bank Holiday Monday, having netted four times in six games so far this season.

That is already better than the two he managed in 17 appearances for The Shaymen last season.

“They (Halifax fans) definitely didn’t see the best of me,” he said, “they probably look at me now and see me scoring and think ‘why didn’t he do that for us?’

“But there’s loads of reasons, maybe the travelling, it maybe didn’t suit my style of play, I might be labelled a big man, but I prefer the ball on the deck.

“Things behind the scenes went wrong for me and I could never really concentrate on my football enough.

“Don’t get me wrong, the fans were brilliant, proper fans. They work hard for their money in the week and go and watch their local side.

“I look out for their results. I would have liked it to have gone better there but at the end of the day, the main aim when I got there was staying up, so it was maybe a backs-to-the-wall job at times.

“I wish them all the best, but after Monday!”

Quigley says he feels right at home at Holker Park, where he signed a three-year deal in the summer.

“I feel like I’ve settled in really well,” he said, “the staff and the fans have been good, the players have been really good as well.

“We’ve got a tight-knit group. It’s a younger group than I’ve previously worked with, we’ve got a couple of senior lads, but we’re all about mid-20’s.

“For me, in the summer it was all about going somewhere where my style of football had to fit into the team I’m playing in.

“We pass it quite a lot, we’re quite a footballing team.

“We don’t really mix it up too much, I think the gaffer wants to stick to his morals.

“In the Conference, you get a few teams who go long but Barrow are probably one of the few teams that try to play.

“For us, it’s been an OK start. The club’s been in this league for a couple of years now so obviously we want to be aiming for the play-offs.”