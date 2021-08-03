FC Halifax Town: Former Sheffield United, Blackburn and Morecamble forward Slew joins Shaymen

Jordan Slew. Photo: Getty Images

Slew, 28 and 6ft 3in tall, started his career at hometown club Sheffield United, making his debut in October 2010 in the Championship, scoring twice in eight appearances during the 2010-11 season, while also helping The Blades' youth team reach the FA Youth Cup final.

In August 2011, Slew, who has played once for the England under 19 side, was signed by Premier League side Blackburn for £1.1m, making his debut in December 2011 as a substitute as Rovers won at Manchester United. He then went on loan to League One Stevenage towards the end of the season, failing to score in nine apperances.

He was loaned to Oldham in League One for six months at the start of the 2012-13 season, scoring once in four games before picking up an injury. Another loan spell at Rotherham followed later that season, but Slew failed to score in seven games in League Two.

The following season, Slew failed to make an appearance for Blackburn's first team, instead joining Scottish Premier League side Ross County on loan in January 2014, scoring once in 20 games.

He joined League One Port Vale on loan in August 2014, scoring twice in nine games. After his contract at Blackburn was terminated in January 2015, Slew signed for Cambridge in League Two, scoring once in 13 appearances over the remainder of the 2014-15 campaign.

He failed to score in 12 appearances during the 2015–16 season and his contract with the club was cancelled by mutual consent on 1 February, 2016, after which he joined League One Chesterfield on a short-term deal, failing to score in seven appearances.

Slew signed a one-year deal with Plymouth in July 2016 and scored six times in 40 appearances for the League Two side, helping them to earn promotion.

A brief stint at Rochdale in League One followed, where he scored once, against former club Blackburn, in nine appearances between September and November 2017.

Slew then dropped into non-league, joining Northern Premier League Division One North club Radcliffe in January 2018.

In October 2018, Slew joined Boston United of the National League North, and scored two goals in 13 league appearances during the 2018–19 season, then joining Ashton United of the Northern Premier League Premier Division.in October 2019.

The striker returned to the Football League in January 2020, signing for League Two side Morecambe, making 11 appearances without finding the net. He scored once in 25 appearances for Morecambe last season, helping them to promotion from League Two.