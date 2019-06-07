FC Halifax Town: Former Town defender Bolton joins Portsmouth

Former FC Halifax Town defender James Bolton has joined Portsmouth on a free transfer from fellow League One club Shrewsbury.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year contract at Fratton Park after helping Shrewsbury to an 18-th placed finish last season.

Portsmouth lost to Sunderland in the League One play-offs after finishing fourth in the division.

Bolton was signed three times by former Halifax boss Neil Aspin - twice on loan and finally permanently from Macclesfield - before joining Aspin at Gateshead in the summer of 2016 after helping Town win the FA Trophy with a 1-0 win againt Grimsby at Wembley.