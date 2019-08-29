FC Halifax Town: Former Town keeper Rowley impressed by new club Solihull

Former Halifax keeper Shaun Rowley says he can see why his new club Solihull came so close to promotion last season.

The 22-year-old failed to make a first-team appearance for The Shaymen last term as understudy to Sam Johnson, and joined Solihull, who visit The Shay on Saturday, earlier this month as back-up to their first-choice stopper Ryan Boot.

“I’ve been at a few clubs in pre-season but nothing came of them,” he said after his release from Halifax at the end of last season.

“I heard Solihull were after a keeper so I went in for a few weeks training and they signed me in the end.

“They’ve all got high standards in each other and themselves, there’s a good togetherness in the group, which can take you a long way.

“The way they finished last year, we’ll be up there again, I’m quite confident of that.

“We’d be lying if we said we didn’t want to get promotion, especially the boys who were here last season, they’ll want to go one better.

“The style of play, they’re really hard to beat. They’ve got quality going forward.

“We’re big, physical, it’ll be a battle.”

Solihull come into Saturday’s game on the back of consecutive defeats to Woking and Eastleigh, having won four games on the spin before that.

“We’ve started well,” Rowley said. “A few good wins, but it’s early days.

“Anyone can beat anyone in the league, but the group will be determined on Saturday to come up to Halifax and get the points.”

Reflecting on his season at The Shay, Rowley said: “It was good, obviously frustrating personally not to play but that was credit to how Sam played and how the team performed, especially towards the end of the season when we got a bit of momentum.

“It was still good, the training, to live in the house with Cam (King) and Staunts (Josh Staunton). It was all good experience for me.

“Sam’s clean sheet record speaks for itself. He’s a really solid, good all-round keeper and just a good guy as well.”