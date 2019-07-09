FC Halifax Town: Forward Allen joins Town from Dover

FC Halifax Town have signed forward Jamie Allen from fellow National League side Dover.

The 24-year-old joined Dover in May 2017 for an undisclosed fee from Southport, where he was their top-scorer in the National League during the 2016-17 season with 10 goals in 35 appearances.

He then netted one league goal for Dover the following season in 12 games before notching six in 41 league appearances last term.

Allen started his career with Fleetwood Town, scoring on his debut, before being released in 2015 after loan spells with Rochdale and Fylde.

Dover announced in April that they had taken an option up on Allen’s contract, and had given him the number 10 shirt for the upcoming season.

Allen is Town’s fourth signing of the summer after midfielder Jack Earing, goalkeeper Will Appleyard and striker Tobi Sho-Silva, a team-mate of Allen’s at Dover.