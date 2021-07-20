FC Halifax Town: Friendly against Huddersfield Town B moved to afternoon kick-off
FC Halifax Town’s friendly against the Huddersfield Town B team will now take place on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 17, kicking off at 1pm.
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:29 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 5:31 pm
The game at The Shay had originally been scheduled for a 7.30pm kick off on that day.
The game will be played behind closed doors but will be streamed online.
The Shaymen’s pre-season campaign kicks off on Tuesday next week at Farsley Celtic (7.45pm) followed by a visit to Carlisle on Friday, July 30 (7pm).
Town will also visit Guiseley on Tuesday, August 3 (7.45pm) and Fylde on Saturday, August 7 (3pm).
They are expected to have another friendly on Saturday August 14 before starting the season at home to Maidenhead on Saturday August 21.