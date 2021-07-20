FC Halifax Town: Friendly against Huddersfield Town B moved to afternoon kick-off

FC Halifax Town v Solihull Moors, The Shay, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Photo: Marcus Branston. The Shay

The game at The Shay had originally been scheduled for a 7.30pm kick off on that day.

The game will be played behind closed doors but will be streamed online.

The Shaymen’s pre-season campaign kicks off on Tuesday next week at Farsley Celtic (7.45pm) followed by a visit to Carlisle on Friday, July 30 (7pm).

Town will also visit Guiseley on Tuesday, August 3 (7.45pm) and Fylde on Saturday, August 7 (3pm).