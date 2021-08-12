FC Halifax Town: Friendly against Sheffield United XI postponed
FC Halifax Town say their friendly against a Sheffield United XI has had to be postponed.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 2:39 pm
Updated
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 2:52 pm
The game was due to take place tomorrow (Friday). No reason has been given for the postponement, and it has not been said whether it will be rearranged.
Town are due to play another friendly next week before the start the season at home to Maidenhead on Saturday, August 21.
Their warm-up game at Fylde last Saturday had to be called off due to a positive Covid case in the Halifax squad.
Pete Wild’s men have only played three friendly matches so far, against Farsley, Carlisle and Guiseley.