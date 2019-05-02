FC Halifax Town: Fullarton warns of constraints as work begins to assemble next season's squad

Town boss Jamie Fullarton admits he will be swimming against the tide at times over the summer as he attempts to build his squad for next season.

Halifax have one of the smallest budgets in the National League, and have decisions to make over several of their squad who are out-of-contract.

Fullarton says he needs to sort out who is staying and going first before adding new players, with player-of-the-year Sam Johnson and defender Nathan Clarke sure to be high on the club's list of priorities to retain.

Wingers Matty Kosylo, Ben Tomlinson, Jordan Preston and Sanmi Odelusi, striker Jonathan Edwards, midfielder James Berrett, defenders Ryan Sellers and Michael Duckworth and goalkeeper Shaun Rowley are all also thought to be out-of-contract this summer.

The Town boss says he has no number in mind of how many players he would like to bring in because there are too many "variables and factors" he doesn't control, and that "it is doing the best to react when these do come into play, in order to gain the best outcome possible".

When asked what happens now the season has finished, Fullarton said: "The hard work never stops. You're under constraints on what you can do.

"The constraints, the variables that I don't control nor influence, are still there.

"The full focus will be on preparation for next season, but there's many facets to the preparation involved.

"The difference from what happens for the next six weeks compared to during the season is a shift in priorities, with the four hours that I spend daily preparing the team and working with them on the grass being spent in the other areas in terms of every other aspect of being a manager.

"There's one thing I can say, that every minute I can, I'll be working, swimming up-tide at times, to get us in the best position I can before pre-season."

Fullarton feels the 2018-19 campaign has been a season of progression "in every area, in every aspect, on and off the field, in what is a very challenging position we're in, with the constraints that we work within.

"We're in a league that's the fifth professional division of the Football League with the financial demands and competition that such finances bring.

"We're trying to improve infrastructure, system and process behind the scenes to give a platform for continued progression.

"I do think we've improved in every area. Ultimately you need that to manifest itself into performances and results, and (the win at) Fylde demonstrated we're capable of that."