FC Halifax Town game to be televised by BT Sport
FC Halifax Town's first fixture of the new year has been added to BT Sport’s Vanarama National League schedule.
BT Sport have confirmed that they will be televising Town's trip to Grimsby Town’s Blundell Park on Monday, January 3 (3pm).
Chesterfield's home game against Notts County on December 21 has also been chosen for televised coverage.
Confirmed National League fixtures live on BT Sport - Saturday November 13: Stockport County vs Bromley (5.20pm); Friday November 19: Grimsby Town vs Southend United (7.45pm); Saturday November 27: Notts County vs Dagenham & Redbridge (5.20pm); Saturday December 11: Wrexham vs Weymouth (5.20pm); Tuesday December 21: Chesterfield vs Notts County (7.30pm); Sunday December 26: Bromley vs Southend United (5.20pm); Monday January 3: Grimsby Town vs FC Halifax Town (3pm).