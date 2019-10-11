FC Halifax Town: Get used to it, warns Wild over opposition’s approach to table-topping Shaymen

Boss Pete Wild is warning Town fans to get used to teams trying to stifle his table-topping side.

Chorley escaped with a 0-0 draw from The Shay on Tuesday after an ultra-defensive display, although the point kept The Shaymen top of the National League.

”Fans have got to understand now that teams will do that to us and we’ve got to keep the ball, move the ball and drive it forward,” said Wild.

”I came here and fans were frustrated about boom ball last year, well I’m certainly not going to boom it, I’m certainly not going to kick it forward.

”So the shouts of ‘get it forward’ are no use. They’re better off channeling their energy into keeping the ball and driving forward. That’s the way we’ll break teams down and that’s what we’re going to persevere with.

”So they’re going to have to be patient because that’s what teams will do to us.

”Everybody changes their attitude to playing us now. Look at Dover, changed their system from what they played to pay us, so did Maidenhead, and Chorley sat in, tried to stop us.

”It is a compliment but we’ve got to find a way to overcome that and not come away frustrated.”

Wild has called for more patience from supporters who were left frustrated at Tuesday’s goalless draw.

”We’re 16 games in, top of the league, just stick with us, be patient, and you’ll get your rewards,” he said. “Don’t get too carried away yet.

”There’s 30 games to go and we’ve got to make sure we’re just calculated in everything we do.

”We’re top of the league, we don’t have to change our approach.

”We’ve just got to be better at what we do, better at our plan. I’m not ripping my plan up, my plan’s working.”

Halifax host Boreham Wood on Saturday, and Wild is expecting more of a positive approach from the visitors.

”I think they’ll have a go a bit more,” he said. “They’ve had a good run of form, they’re a decent side, so I’d expect them to come and have a bit more of a go, and when they do, hopefully we’ll find the gaps to hurt them.

”They’ve got goals in their team and they’re a big side so we’re going to have to be ready, but we will be.”

The Town boss says he is gutted at the news captain Matty Brown looks set to miss the next seven weeks with a hamstring injury.

”Matty will be out until probably the end of November,” he said. “I’m gutted, obviously, but one thing I will say about Nathan (Clarke) and Josh Staunton is I think they’ve been excellent.

”Josh has got better every game. I’m not worried in the slightest, it is what it is, and one man’s misfortune is a chance for somebody else to try and prove themselves.”

Wild said the club was in the running to sign striker Devante Rodney, who scored seven goals in 12 games on loan at The Shay last season, before he joined Stockport until January this week.

”We looked at Devante, we put an offer in to Salford, but with the greatest respect, the money Salford wanted was way above our pay scale and what we’re prepared to pay for players,” Wild said. “So in that respect he was way out of the budget for us.”

When asked if he would be interested in adding to his squad, Wild said: “If the right one comes along, yeah we would, but you’ve got to be careful. We’re top of the league, why would you rock the boat? Bring someone in and annoy somebody else.

”At some point we’ll need to strengthen, at some point we’ll need to bring people in, and when the time’s right, we will do.”

Wild said he will try to arrange a behind-closed-doors game once a month to ensure players such as Jacob Hanson and Jack Earing, who have not been involved in Town’s matchday squad of late, get some game-time.

”I’ve got to be careful that I don’t let too many go out on loan because one injury and we’re down on numbers,” added the Town boss.

”Josh Mac’s out on loan at the moment and doing really well, and I’m really pleased he’s doing well.

”We’ll just be cautious what we do.”