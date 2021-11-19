FC Halifax Town go into Dover Athletic clash re-energised after week's break

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild

The Shaymen were without a game last weekend, giving them 13 days without a match after their thrilling 7-4 FA Cup win over Maidenhead.

But their return to action looks a gruelling one, with three games in eight days from Saturday, starting with a long-trip south to Dover before they host big-spenders Wrexham on Tuesday and then round the week off with another long away trip to Torquay.

Halifax’s trip to Dover could be the first of five consecutive Saturday away games for the club, followed by Torquay, Kidderminster in the second round of the FA Cup, Wealdstone and a possible FA Trophy tie on the road.

“It’s a tough period when we come back,” said Wild, “to be on the road for at least four Saturdays, and potentially more depending on what the FA Trophy throws up.”

But the Town boss is hopeful his side’s break from action will have done them good. “Hopefully it has a positive impact because we’ve had a break,” he said.

“You never know, sometimes when you come off the gas and have to then come back on the gas it can be tough.

“But in my opinion, they needed a rest period so hopefully we come back refreshed and ready to go for the long trip.”

Dover go into the game rock-bottom of the National League following their 12-point deduction for failing to fulfil fixtures last season.

So far they have only taken three points off that total, having drawn three and lost 11 of their first 14 league matches, and lost 2-1 at Torquay in the league last weekend.

“The pitch is tough down there, it’s a tough place to go, it’s a team fighting for their lives, a team borne out of their manager that works as hard as they can,” said Wild.

“You know you’re going to get a tough, physical test when you go down to Dover.

“I think it’s one of those games, with the travel and the pitch, that’s a tough ask for us, and we need to be 100 per cent ready to go for it.”

Town go into the match having lost just once in their last 13 outings and right in amongst the early promotion candidates.

But despite this, Wild is remaining cautious. “I don’t think any game’s a nailed on win in this league,” he said, “I think they need to be paid the respect they deserve as every team does at this level, and we need to do what we’re good at, and that’s what we’ll be trying to do.”