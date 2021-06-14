FC Halifax Town: Goalkeeper Johnson agrees new deal with Shaymen
FC Halifax Town goalkeeper Sam Johnson has agreed a new two-year contract with the club.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:01 pm
Johnson, 28, has established himself as number one at the Shay, joining the club permanently in the summer of 2017 after two loan spells in which he helped Halifax win the FA Trophy and promotion to the fifth tier.
He played 42 league games last season as Town just missed out on the play-offs in the National League.