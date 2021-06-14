FC Halifax Town: Goalkeeper Johnson agrees new deal with Shaymen

FC Halifax Town goalkeeper Sam Johnson has agreed a new two-year contract with the club.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:01 pm
FC Halifax Town v Hartlepool at The Shay, December 19, 2020. Photo: Marcus Branston. Sam Johnson

Johnson, 28, has established himself as number one at the Shay, joining the club permanently in the summer of 2017 after two loan spells in which he helped Halifax win the FA Trophy and promotion to the fifth tier.

He played 42 league games last season as Town just missed out on the play-offs in the National League.

