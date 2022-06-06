FC Halifax Town goalkeeper Johnson named in National League Team of the Season

FC Halifax Town stopper Sam Johnson has been named in the Vanarama National League Team of the Season.

By Mark Berry
Monday, 6th June 2022, 9:12 am

The 29-year-old is among the players nominated for a place in the line-up alongside three from Wrexham, including top-goal scorer Paul Mullin who was named Player of the Season.

Solihull Moors have two players in the squad, Notts County duo Jayden Richardson and Ruben Rodrigues have also been voted in and champions Stockport County are represented by Ash Palmer and Paddy Madden.

County boss Dave Challinor was named Manager of the Season.

Sam Johnson. Picture: Marcus Branston

Vanarama National League Awards - Player of the Season: Paul Mullin (Wrexham); Manager of the Season: Dave Challinor (Stockport County).

Vanarama National League Team of the Season: Sam Johnson - FC Halifax Town; Jayden Richardson - Notts County; Ash Palmer - Stockport County; Aaron Hayden - Wrexham; Harry Boyes - Solihull Moors; Joe Sbarra - Solihull Moors; Jordan Davies - Wrexham; Ruben Rodrigues - Notts County; Kabongo Tshimanga - Chesterfield; Paul Mullin - Wrexham; Paddy Madden - Stockport County.

