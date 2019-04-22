FC Halifax Town: Goalkeeper Sam Johnson named Player of the Year

FC Halifax Town goalkeeper Sam Johnson has been named as the club's player of the season.

The keeper was handed the award after Town's 2-1 win over Wrexham at The Shay and has kept 18 clean sheets in the league this season.

The young player of the year award went to Jacob Hanson, Dayle Southwell took home the Golden Boot award, while Nathan Clarke won the AFC Halifax player of the year award.

The players' player of the year also went to Sam Johnson, while the supporters club's player of the season award went to captain Matty Brown.