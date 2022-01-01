FC Halifax Town: "Grimsby on Monday is all that matters" says Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

Town go into the New Year level on points with leaders Chesterfield after their 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

Another stern test awaits Halifax in their televised trip to Blundell Park on Monday against The Mariners, who started the season strongly but have tailed off since then and are now 10th in the table.

"It's brilliant isn't it because little old Halifax have got Chesterfield away and then Grimsby away, so it's a tough run of fixtures," said Wild.

"But if we acquit ourselves like we did on Tuesday then we give ourselves a chance.

"We're at the halfway stage with that magical two-points-a-game, we're a match for anybody."

When asked what his message would be to the Town squad ahead of Monday's game, Wild said: "More of the same please, keep doing what you're doing.

"Nothing will be won in December, or January, we just need to keep chipping away at that points total.

"It's just 'keep going' isn't it, don't get too ahead of yourself.

"We made an astute decisions as players and staff at the start of the season that we were going to take every game as it comes and just concentrate on the next game, so Grimsby on Monday is all that matters.

"We're going to have to be at our brilliant best to do so, but we're four unbeaten, most of which have been on the road because we don't play at home for some reason!

"We'll just keep cracking on, I'm dead pleased with them and with the support, nearly 800 fans there on Tuesday, made for a great atmosphere and a great occasion."

Wild thinks Grimsby will offer a similar test to that of Chesterfield.

"From the bits I've seen of them it's a similar test in how they play," he said.

"They'll be very direct and we're going to have to defend our own box well.

"Another big crowd, another proper ground. These are the games we want to be involved in."

The Town boss reckons his side are at their best against the bigger teams in the division.

"Yeah because they come out and play you, when teams come out and play us it's a decent football match, like you saw on Tuesday," he said.

"When teams sit in against you and make it difficult, it ain't half frustrating, so yeah, I prefer the big games because both teams go at each other, which is how it should be."

Halifax end 2021 level on points at the top of the National League table.

"If we've got double that amount of points in May we'll be in and around it," said Wild.

"We're progressing aren't we, the club's progressing.

"With the financial clout that Chesterfield have got, compared to what we've got, we've just gone toe-to-toe with them.

"The whole club should be so proud of what the boys are doing for them this season."

Captain Niall Maher is now one booking away from a suspension, along with Matty Warburton, Billy Waters, Jack Senior, Jordan Slew and Kieran Green, after he was cautioned in the draw at Chesterfield.

"That puts Maher on four so we've now got six players on four bookings, with three games to go."