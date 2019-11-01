FC Halifax Town: "He's a proven goalscorer" says Wild on new signing Redshaw

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says he has added a proven goalscorer to his squad after completing the signing of striker Jack Redshaw.

The 28-year-old has joined Town on a short-term contract until January having been without a club since being released by Salford over the summer.

"I've known Jack's career throughout the leagues, he's a proven goalscorer," Wild said of the former Morecambe, Blackpool and Rochdale forward.

"Me and Jack have been talking for some time now. He's been out injured, he didn't play at Salford last year.

"I've been talking to him for a good month or so, waiting for him to get the sign off from the specialist and the physios to say he's fully fit.

"The other week we played him in a training game at Fleetwood and he did well.

"I thought he'd add to the squad in terms of experience, goals and everything that comes with that."

Redshaw was kept out of action last season due to a hip problem, and didn't make a single first-team appearance.

"He's not ready to start," said Wild, "he's probably a couple of weeks off that, which is good because we've got the break. We've got the County Cup game and we'll have a training game so there'll be two opportunities there for him to play, and get him up to where he needs to be.

"He's in the squad for tomorrow, he may play some part, but it's about getting him up to match sharpness, which we'll do over the next couple of weeks."

When asked what Redshaw will add to the Town squad, Wild said: "He's a goalscorer, a threat, an intelligent player. He's got a variety of finishes in his locker.

"He's a constant threat in the box and should play well in the system we play, off a big number nine."

On whether he is still looking to add to his squad, the Town boss said: "That'll be it for a bit. We'd still like to add another big, mobile number nine to help Tobi (Sho-Silva) out, but that will rely on us moving people out to move people in, and that's an ongoing process at the moment.

"We're having those conversations with people about where they stand in the team, and that will all become apparent over the next couple of weeks."

