FC Halifax Town: Here how much The Shaymen paid in agents' fees between February 2021 and January this year
FC Halifax Town paid out £9,117 in agents' fees between February 2021 and January this year, it has been revealed by the FA.
By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 3:16 pm
Stockport County paid the highest amount in agents' fees in that time - £131,692. The next highest was Wrexham, who paid out £80284.
Notts County, paid £53,061, while Chesterfield paid out £45,686. Fifteen non-league clubs spent more over the period than Halifax.
The highest figure in English football was Manchester United, who paid out £35,046,646. In total, the Premier League paid out £272,559,227.