FC Halifax Town: "He's a really, really exciting young keeper" says Wild on former Manchester City and Port Vale goalkeeper Scott

Tom Scott. Photo: Getty Images

The 20-year-old has joined Halifax on a deal until the end of the season and will act as back-up to first-choice stopper Sam Johnson.

Scott moved from hometown club Leeds United to Manchester City in 2015, staying with them for five years.

He twice played against Football League opposition for City's under 21s, in a 4-1 win at Crewe in September 2018 and a 3-3 draw at Barnsley in December 2018.

After trials with Birmingham City and Watford, he joined Port Vale in January until the end of the season, but didn't play for their first-team.

"Tom is a really, really exciting young keeper we've dropped on," Wild said.

"He was at Man City last year, he came through (the ranks) there, was at Port Vale on loan last year as number two.

"He's trained with is for a month and he's been brilliant, a great lad, a really, really good keeper, and we're buzzing to get him.