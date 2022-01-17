FC Halifax Town: "He's chosen us over a lot of bigger clubs," says Wild on new signing McLintock

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

McLintock joined Halifax late last week from Southern League Premier Central side Alvechurch on an initial 18 month deal.

The 21-year-old midfielder is staying at Alvechurch on loan for an initial month.

"Sam's somebody that was brought to my attention before Christmas," Wild explained.

"Whenever I hear about a good young player, we frantically got him watched, we had him up for a week's training with us and we liked what we saw.

"He's hopefully yet another one off the production line of young players that we've gone out, sourced, done something about really quickly.

"He's doing really well at Alvechurch so why take him out of there at the moment, and it's close to his house, so he'll spend half the week down there and half the week with us.

"We'll decide a plan and a pathway for him of what his next move is, but he's chosen us over a lot of bigger clubs because he sees the pathway and the chance we give young players here.

"That speaks volumes for what we're doing and hopefully he can become yet another player that can serve this football club for the next four to five years."

Describing McLintock as a player, Wild said: "He's an athletic midfielder, two really good feet, wants to be on the ball and get a grip of the game, and he scores his fair share of goals.

"Our type of midfielder."

It was a case of one in, one out last week as winger Dom Tear departed the club having found first-team opportunities difficult to come by.

"I said to Dom in the summer that we didn't feel like we'd given him the full experience and tried to make him a better player, so we agreed to do a deal to January, to see if we could do that, and we both said if it's not working by January, we can shake hands, move on and both say that we've seen the process through," Wild said.

"Unfortunately he hasn't got the game time he desires.

"I know he's got sorted with a club and I'm really happy that he's got sorted because I think he'll be a real asset."

Wild says striker Gerry McDonagh has now recovered from his ankle injury.

"Gez is coming back from injury this week so we'll assess where he's up to and he'll be back in full training," Wild said.

And on possible further additions to his squad, the Town boss said: "Hopefully in the next ten days we'll have people in.

"I think you saw (at Alfreton) that we could do with some bodies in now.