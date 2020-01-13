FC Halifax Town: Home draw for Shaymen in FA Trophy third round

FC Halifax Town will face Halesowen Town or Maidenhead United at The Shay in the third round of the FA Trophy.

The Shaymen won 2-1 at Torquay United in round two on Saturday thanks to second-half goals from Tobi Sho-Silva and Josh Staunton.

Maidenhead led twice in their game at Halesowen on Saturday, but were twice pegged back as the game ended in a 2-2 draw. The replay is set to take place on Tuesday this week.

The third round tie will take place on Saturday, February 8. The Shaymen will receive £6,000 if they win, and £2,000 if they lose.