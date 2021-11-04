FC Halifax Town: "Hopefully he comes back ready for action" - Striker McDonagh joins Kettering on loan

Gerry McDonagh. Photo: Marcus Branston

McDonagh joined Town this summer after a successful period on trial, but has made just three substitute appearances for The Shaymen.

The 23-year-old has previously played for Tamworth as well as Nottingham Forest, Cambridge, Wrexham, Tranmere, Barnsley and Aldershot.

Kettering are 13th in the National League North.

Town boss Pete Wild said: "Gerry's been excellent in training, he's been brilliant, but he's found game-time hard to come by.

"We think by sending him out for a month it will really accelerate the final bits that we need to see.

"Hopefully he goes and scores a couple of goals as well and he comes back ready for action after that.