FC Halifax Town: "Hopefully he comes back ready for action" - Striker McDonagh joins Kettering on loan

FC Halifax Town striker Gerry McDonagh has joined Kettering Town on loan.

By Tom Scargill
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 8:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 4th November 2021, 8:28 pm
Gerry McDonagh. Photo: Marcus Branston

McDonagh joined Town this summer after a successful period on trial, but has made just three substitute appearances for The Shaymen.

The 23-year-old has previously played for Tamworth as well as Nottingham Forest, Cambridge, Wrexham, Tranmere, Barnsley and Aldershot.

Kettering are 13th in the National League North.

Town boss Pete Wild said: "Gerry's been excellent in training, he's been brilliant, but he's found game-time hard to come by.

"We think by sending him out for a month it will really accelerate the final bits that we need to see.

"Hopefully he goes and scores a couple of goals as well and he comes back ready for action after that.

"He's had so much time out of football that we all knew it was a project, and I'm still convinced that this project's going to pay off, and this is the next rung on the ladder for him."

FC Halifax TownKetteringPete WildNational League NorthBARNSLEY