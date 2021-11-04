FC Halifax Town: "Hopefully he comes back ready for action" - Striker McDonagh joins Kettering on loan
FC Halifax Town striker Gerry McDonagh has joined Kettering Town on loan.
McDonagh joined Town this summer after a successful period on trial, but has made just three substitute appearances for The Shaymen.
The 23-year-old has previously played for Tamworth as well as Nottingham Forest, Cambridge, Wrexham, Tranmere, Barnsley and Aldershot.
Kettering are 13th in the National League North.
Town boss Pete Wild said: "Gerry's been excellent in training, he's been brilliant, but he's found game-time hard to come by.
"We think by sending him out for a month it will really accelerate the final bits that we need to see.
"Hopefully he goes and scores a couple of goals as well and he comes back ready for action after that.
"He's had so much time out of football that we all knew it was a project, and I'm still convinced that this project's going to pay off, and this is the next rung on the ladder for him."