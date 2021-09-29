FC Halifax Town: "Hopefully our levels stay as high as they were last week" says Wild ahead of Barnet clash

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen have collected 10 points from the last 12 available, and come into the game on the back of a 1-0 win at Aldershot last weekend, putting them fifth in the National League table.

Head of Football at Barnet Dean Brennan is currently caretaker manager, after Harry Kewell was sacked on September 20, and guided the club to their first win of the season last time out at home to Weymouth.

"It's another potential; banana skin, another tough test for us," Wild said.

"Hopefully our levels stay as high as they were last week and we take care of business.

"If we play like we can play, we'll be fine, if we drop below then we'll cause ourselves our own problems.

"We just need to focus on us and make sure our side of the bargain is spot on, and if we do that then we give ourselves a chance.

"But what we can't do is start getting slack, getting carried away with ourselves, because we've only played eight games."

Brennan joined the club in the summer at the same time as Kewell was appointed as manager, having guided Wealdstone to promotion into the National League.

"He's had a game in charge so it might make it a little bit easier, because you can get a feel for what he did last Saturday, and if you win you generally don't change a lot," Wild said.

Town have named the same starting 11 in the last two games against Stockport and Aldershot, and Wild admits it's difficult for anyone else to force their way in.

"Yeah, there is that, but we've got a really good squad and the best compliment I can pay them all is that when they've come in, they've taken their chance," he said.

"When they do that, it is hard for you to change it, but we'll look at it and make sure that we pick the right team."

Meanwhile, Wild has defended the signing of back-up goalkeeper Tom Scott, and rejected the idea that his salary could have been spent elsewhere.

"That argument's utterly ridiculous, at the end of the day, what do you want us to do? Kick it into one net at training?," he said.

"We need two good keepers, what happens if Sam gets injured, god forbid, we need somebody ready to go."

Wild said defender Jesse Debrah and midfielder Luke Summerfield, while both feeling sore from their injuries, are back training and could both be in contention for Saturday's game.

"Jesse's back out running, he's still a bit sore, but we're hopeful if he continues to get better then he'll be in contention for Saturday," Wild said.

"Summers has been out training. The knee's still sore a bit, but hopefully he'll be OK for Saturday."