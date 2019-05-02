FC Halifax Town

FC Halifax Town: How the Town squad rated this season player-by-player

Our player-by-player look at how the FC Halifax Town squad performed during the 2018-19 season.

Town finished 16th in the National League, winning 13 games, drawing 20 and losing 13, and reached the second round in both the FA Cup and the FA Trophy.

Can be proud of his contribution, featuring some wonderful displays of shot-stopping. The Shaymen can thank him for plenty of match-saving saves.

1. Sam Johnson

When fit, has been a model of consistency. Defensively sound, rarely putting a foot wrong and a calm, reliable head. But injuries again proved disruptive.

2. Michael Duckworth

Willing to burst forward, and not shy of lunging into tackles, but injuries disrupted an up and down season.

3. Ryan Sellers

What a signing. The ever-present centre-back was magnificent, offering awareness, positional sense, bravery, desire and leadership in abundance.

4. Nathan Clarke

