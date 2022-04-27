FC Halifax Town: "I don't feel a pressure and the players hopefully don't feel a pressure," says Wild

The gap from third to fourth was cut to just two points last Saturday when Halifax lost 1-0 at Southend and Solihull beat Aldershot 2-1.

A top three finish means home advantage in a one-off play-off semi-final, but finishing fourth to seventh means having to win a one-off play-off eliminator before being the away side in the semi-final.

It remains in The Shaymen's hands with four games left, two of which take place over the Bank Holiday weekend, with Town visiting Eastleigh on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

"I honestly don't feel that there's any pressure on us, I feel that we've just got to keep going," Wild said.

"The only pressure is what people try to create outside to try and put us under pressure, I don't feel a pressure and the players hopefully don't feel a pressure.

"All they need to do is play the game and not the result, just worry about Yeovil on Saturday, don't worry about what happens on Monday, don't worry about what happens next Saturday, just play the game."

On his team's chances of a top three finish, Wild said: "We've got as good a chance as anybody, but I'm not really thinking about top three etc, I'm just thinking about what we need to do to win this next game.

"The rest will take care of itself.

"We've had a really good month, we've had six games, this is our seventh game of the month, and we've got to look at the month as a whole and think so far, it's been a really good month, and let's just try and keep going."

When asked whether he had a points target in mind for a top three finish, Wild said: "Two-points-a-game. I mean, any other year two-points-a-game would have won you the league but who'd have thought Stockport would have done what they've done, and fair credit to them for doing that.

"But any other year, that two-points-a-game mantra would have got us over the line, which is another tick in the box for the boys for how well they've done this year."

A win on Saturday would guarantee The Shaymen a play-off place, a win or a draw would set a new record for the highest points total the club has recorded in the fifth tier since reforming, while a win would equal their best points tally in the previous 10 seasons.

"We're one point off getting our best ever total at this level as a new club, so I think there's a lot to celebrate," Wild said.

"As I say every year, judge me on 44, 46 games and where we finish is where we deserve to finish. And so far, so good."

When asked what he felt his side needed to do better from last Saturday's loss at Southend, Wild said: "On reflection of the game, now we've watched it back, ultimately a set-piece has done us.

"They've had some half-chances first-half, you're going in at half-time saying 'yeah, they're the better side but we've weathered the storm away from home'.

"Then second-half you've got to take your chances, we've had four good chances to score a goal and we haven't done.

"I think they're the key moments in the game.

"Going into the home game on Saturday it's about imposing ourselves on them for longer periods than we did last Saturday.

"Keep doing what we're doing, there's always going to be bumps in the road, it's always tough to get anything away from home, especially against teams like Southend.

"Just keep doing what we're doing, can we do it for more sustained periods, but let's keep going."

Wild says he isn't treating the next two games as a pair, and is solely focused on Saturday's clash.

"Yeovil are off the back of an excellent win on Saturday, I know Charlie (Lee, caretaker-manager) tried to keep a lot of the same traits Darren (Sarll, previous Yeovil manager)) had and keep a lot of things going.

"I'd expect a team that's like Charlie as a player, full of tenacity, full of energy, full of drive, wants to get in your faces and make it difficult for us, exactly what they did to Stockport last Saturday.

"I'd expect a lot of that on Saturday because that's a reflection of Charlie as a person and a footballer, so I'd expect more of what Southend gave us last Saturday."

On whether it was inevitable there would be changes in personnel from Saturday to Monday given the quick turnaround, the Town boss said: "There may be. There's a couple of injuries so it's making sure we pick the right players and make sure we get the right result on Saturday to tee us up for Monday."

Wild said Town will travel down on Sunday lunchtime to Eastleigh.