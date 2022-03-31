FC Halifax Town: "I don't think there's any need to panic," says Shaymen midfielder Spence

Last Saturday's poor performance in losing 2-0 at strugglers King's Lynn followed another below-par display in the 3-1 defeat at Wrexham.

Town had won five on the bounce before that, but most of those wins came despite out-of-sorts performances.

Spence admits Town have hit a bump in the road, but is confident they can quickly return to form.

Kian Spence. Photo: Marcus Branston

"Obviously you look at results and you can see that we have," he said.

"But we always knew that this was going to come at some point in the season, so we just need to get out of it.

"It's only been two games so far so I don't think there's any need to panic.

"We've got three games at home coming up in the space of a week so we can quickly get back on a good run."

When asked how The Shaymen can get out of their drop in performance levels, Spence said: "I think it's just every day in training, just get working on things and that will show on the pitch.

"I don't think it's been a sudden switch off to be honest, I think it's been gradually stuff creeping in that maybe we shouldn't have let happen.

"So I think it's exactly the same, we've just got to get stuff back and that will show on the pitch. Hopefully we can do that soon."

Saturday's home game against Wealdstone is the first of three matches at The Shay in eight days.

"We want to get wins on the board, get that feel-good factor, and not let any panic set in really," Spence said.

"The stats show we're good at home, we feel good at home, we're confident at home in-front of our fans, so I think it can only be good for us."

Reflecting on last Saturday's defeat at King's Lynn, the Town midfielder said: "We need to be winning those games, it's as simple as that.

"We were off it, we were poor but we've had games like that where we've ground it out and got the win.

"There were chances, we could've done that against King's Lynn, but it didn't turn out our way.

"They're not a bad team, they played well against us and they beat us, but against teams we should be beating, it's obviously more frustrating.

"We just need to get back to the way we play, it doesn't matter if we're playing a good team or a bad team.

"If we play the way we can play, we'll beat anybody."

Town are still in a tremendous position in the National League and have only lost back-to-back games twice in what has been an outstanding season.

"I think that's why it's so noticeable, the last two games," Spence said.

"We've lost two games, we've not lost many this season and we'd won five in a row before that.

"So because we're so used to winning and used to this title push and doing so well, the last week's results have just shocked everyone a bit.

"But there's no need to panic and we'll get back to the way we play.

"It's not affected any belief or confidence.

"It's probably shocked us a bit because if you're winning, you don't necessarily reflect on performances much, you just think 'we've got the win, it doesn't matter if it was dirty or anything like that'.

"Now there are performances that weren't great, and it wasn't followed by a win, it's just made it more noticeable.

"There's no need to panic though, we just need to get back to the way we were playing and we'll be fine."

Halifax are 13 points behind leaders Stockport with a game in hand, and one point behind third-placed Chesterfield with two games in hand.

"We can still win the league, it's not mathematically impossible," Spence added.

"We've lost two games, it's not like we've had five or six games where we've barely picked up any points.