FC Halifax Town: “I’m here for the long haul, and I will get it right” says Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild insists he will turn things around ahead of their Shay clash with Chesterfield on Saturday.

The Shaymen suffered a dreadful Boxing Day trip to Stockport, losing 5-1, and have now only won twice in their last 13 games, and are without a win in their last seven league matches.

The Town boss said: “I’ve got to really think hard about what we do on Saturday now because it wasn’t good enough (at Stockport).

“Me and Chris (Millington) need to analyse the game and where we need to be better.

“Come Saturday we’ll be ready to go again. We’ve got to keep going.

“I’m not burying my head in the sand, I know it’s not good enough.”

“I hear the fans telling me it’s not good enough, I understand what the fans are saying to me.

“But I’m here for the long haul, and I will get it right.”

Wild wasn’t sure if anyone would be back off the injury list for Saturday - with Nathan Clarke and Jacob Hanson missing the Stockport game and Liam Nolan picking up a hamstring problem during it - but the Town boss said defender Jerome Binnom-Williams would be available.

“I demand a response,” Wild said. “We’ve got to claw our way out of this poor run of form we’re in.”

When asked if the Stockport game had made him question the future of some of his players, Wild said: “It does, but teams have got to want to take our players. If they don’t want to take them, I’ve just got to keep mixing it around and trying to find that magic formula we had at the start of the season.”

